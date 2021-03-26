Home Weather The Heat Is On For Florida

The Heat Is On For Florida

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Friday features lots of sun and a few clouds on a warm ocean breeze.  Look for an elevated risk of dangerous rip currents along the Atlantic coast.  Highs on Friday will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Saturday will be another sunny and unseasonably warm day, with a brisk ocean breeze as well.  Saturday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Sunday will bring plenty of sun and some clouds on a strong and gusty breeze.  Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Monday will feature a mix of sun and clouds.  Monday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for lots of sun and a few clouds.  Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid-80s.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

