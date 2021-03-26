The Heat Is On For Florida

Friday features lots of sun and a few clouds on a warm ocean breeze. Look for an elevated risk of dangerous rip currents along the Atlantic coast. Highs on Friday will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Saturday will be another sunny and unseasonably warm day, with a brisk ocean breeze as well. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Sunday will bring plenty of sun and some clouds on a strong and gusty breeze. Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Monday will feature a mix of sun and clouds. Monday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for lots of sun and a few clouds. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid-80s.