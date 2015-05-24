WEATHER
Florida Is Slowly Warming Up
Highs Sunday will be in the 60s to around 70.
TODAY IS
Over 2 Billion Pounds Of Bacon Is Produced Each Year In...
The phrase “bring home the bacon” originated during the 12th Century when a church in England offered a side of bacon to any man who could swear before the church that he had not had a fight with his wife for a year.
NEWS
Washington State Man Becomes First U.S. Coronavirus Fatality (Video)
The first U.S. coronavirus death capped a week of stock market upheaval and escalating concern among state and federal health officials as the virus has spread across 46 countries and infected more than 60 people in the United States.
HEALTH
What To Know About Coronaviruses
The coronavirus was first discovered in 1937 - 83 years ago. In this article, you'll learn what the virus is, how it's transmitted, and what's being done now.
FOOD
Study: People Being ‘Hangry’ Causes At Least Four Arguments A Week...
Do you get upset when you're hangry?
WINE REVIEWS
Winemaker Celebrates 30 Years At Same Winery
Jon Emmerich has been making wines at Silverado Vineyards for 3 decades. and continues to produce consistent quality wines.
CONSUMER
Insomnia as a Risk Factor for Heart Disease
Researchers are paying a lot of attention to insomnia and heart disease.
TRAVEL
Great Ways To Spend Your Time In Miami, Florida
A trip to Miami will always be worth it.
PEOPLE
First Signs And Symptoms Of Menopause
What to expect during menopause.
POLITICS
Bloomberg Qualifies For Next Debate, And Rivals Are Getting Ready (Video)
Former NYC mayor Michael Bloomberg will take the stage tomorrow night joining the other Democratic candidates in the race to be the party's choice to challenge President Donal Trump in November.
ENTERTAINMENT
Alternative Spring Break Ideas in Florida
There's lots to see and do in Florida for Spring Break.
VIDEOS
TECHNOLOGY
5G Network Vulnerabilities
As 5G networks continue to roll out around the country, security researchers are finding vulnerabilities.
EDUCATION
What You Need to Know About an Online Business Degree
Valuable tips for obtaining an online business degree.
SPACE
An Astronaut Got a Blood Clot in Space. Here’s How Doctors...
On earth, when you get a blood clot doctors are able to treat you, monitor you etc. It's not the same when you're in outer space, as NASA found out.
ENVIRONMENT
U.S. Prepares For Coronavirus Pandemic, School And Business Closures: Health Officials
Health officials at the CDC aren't waiting for the coronavirus to hit the US. Preparations are already underway, just in case.