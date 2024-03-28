‘Wi-Fi’ Doesn’t Mean What You Think It Means

By Matt Novak
Have you ever thought about where the term Wi-Fi comes from? Most people would logically assume it’s a shortened version of some highly technical description of the tech that allowed computers to access the internet wirelessly. But those people would be wrong.
The term Wi-Fi isn’t an abbreviated version of wireless fidelity, as many people believe. Wi-Fi is a pun on Hi-Fi, which was coined in the 1950s by audio equipment manufacturers as a shortened version of “high fidelity.” But there’s no such thing as wireless fidelity. It’s just a snappy name invented by marketers.