Sun, Clouds, and Maybe a Quick Shower

Monday features plenty of sun, some clouds at times, and the chance of a quick shower in spots. The east coast metro area will see a gusty ocean breeze. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches through at least Tuesday evening. Highs on Monday will be in the low 80s on the East Coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf Coast and the Keys.

Tuesday will bring good sun, some clouds, and a few showers in spots. A gusty ocean breeze continues in the east coast metro area. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 80s right at the Atlantic coast and in the mid-80s elsewhere in South Florida.

Wednesday will feature mostly sunny skies and a few afternoon showers on the mainland and plenty of sun in the Keys. A gusty breeze remains in place near the Atlantic coast. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Thursday will be sunny around South Florida. The east coast metro area will see a gusty breeze again. Thursday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the upper 80s along the Gulf Coast.

Friday’s forecast calls for lots of sun in the western parts of South Florida and a nice mix of sun and clouds in the east. Look for breezy conditions in the east coast metro area. Highs on Friday will be in the mid-80s.