Home Weather Sun, Clouds, and Maybe a Quick Shower

Sun, Clouds, and Maybe a Quick Shower

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-
https://www.freepik.com/free-photo/background-blue-sky-with-white-clouds_918223.htm#query=nice%20weather&position=24&from_view=search&track=ais

Monday features plenty of sun, some clouds at times, and the chance of a quick shower in spots.  The east coast metro area will see a gusty ocean breeze.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches through at least Tuesday evening.  Highs on Monday will be in the low 80s on the East Coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf Coast and the Keys.

Tuesday will bring good sun, some clouds, and a few showers in spots.  A gusty ocean breeze continues in the east coast metro area.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 80s right at the Atlantic coast and in the mid-80s elsewhere in South Florida.

Wednesday will feature mostly sunny skies and a few afternoon showers on the mainland and plenty of sun in the Keys.  A gusty breeze remains in place near the Atlantic coast.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Thursday will be sunny around South Florida.  The east coast metro area will see a gusty breeze again.  Thursday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the upper 80s along the Gulf Coast.

Friday’s forecast calls for lots of sun in the western parts of South Florida and a nice mix of sun and clouds in the east.  Look for breezy conditions in the east coast metro area.  Highs on Friday will be in the mid-80s.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR