This New ‘Standby’ Cruise Fare Costs Just $49 Per Day—but Is It Worth It?

Would you be willing to wait at a port city with your bags packed, hoping to board a cruise at the last minute, all in order to secure one of the cheapest cruise deals out there? Holland America—with its industry-first standby fare offerings—is betting yes.

The line’s new Standby List Program allows travelers to put their names on a list of prospective passengers to be confirmed for a voyage if there are unsold rooms on the ship. Standby cruisers only pay $49 a day, but they receive as little as two days’ notice to get ready for the trip.

For flexible travelers, the scheme offers the possibility of huge savings. Here’s everything cruisers should know about sailing on standby.

How do the fares work?

To get on the standby list, travelers can select an itinerary on Holland America’s list of standby-eligible voyages and call 877-724-5425 to join. (You can also have your travel advisor add you to the standby list on your behalf.)

Once you’re on the list, you’ll be charged $49 per person per day (not including taxes, fees and port expenses, which can cost several hundred dollars more). If you’re not selected for the cruise, you’ll receive a full refund.

When the week of the sailing arrives, the cruise line will start notifying standby passengers whether they made the cut. Guests are confirmed for their sailings in the order they were added to the standby list, so signing up early counts. Would-be passengers should expect to hear their status between seven to two days before the voyage’s departure.

Travelers who aren’t confirmed within two days of the sailing’s departure receive an immediate refund. Truly spontaneous travelers can choose to cut things even closer with a more nail-biting option: They can opt to remain on the standby list all the way up until 90 minutes before departure to see if there’s a no-show. If that doesn’t work out, they’ll still get a full refund.

The deal could offer major savings to group travelers who have a bit of flexibility this summer, as the third and fourth guests in a stateroom can travel nearly for free—they would just be on the hook for taxes and fees. But young families are not eligible for cruising standby, as the fares are only available for travelers ages 21 and older. Since it would be a major gamble to travel long distances for an unconfirmed trip, the standby option makes the most sense for people who live in or near eligible ports like Vancouver, Seattle, San Diego, Fort Lauderdale, Boston, Montreal, or Quebec.

How can travelers take advantage?

In 2024, the bulk of standby fares that Holland America is offering are for Alaskan voyages departing Seattle, Whittier, and Vancouver, as well as New England and Eastern Canada voyages departing from Boston, Montreal, and Quebec City.

There are also a handful of transatlantic sailings departing from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, including an extended six-week sailing in November that meanders through dozens of Mediterranean ports in Italy, Portugal, Spain, Morocco, and Egypt, to name a few. Most of the dates for the standby itineraries stretch from May through September, with a few options in October and November as well.