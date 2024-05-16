Home Weather Sweltering Heat and Storms at Times

Sweltering Heat and Storms at Times

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-
https://www.vecteezy.com/photo/14212259-global-warming-high-temperature-city-heat-wave-in-summer-season-concept

Thursday features swelteringly hot sun with showers and storms on a warm and gusty breeze in the East Coast metro area.  The Gulf Coast will see a mix of sun, clouds, and showers in the morning and some storms in the afternoon and early evening.  Highs on Thursday will be in the mid 90s in the East Coast metro area and the low 90s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys — but it will feel about 10 degrees hotter, so stay hydrated and out of the sun.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Friday will bring hot sun and a few clouds.  The East Coast metro area could see an afternoon storm or two in spots.  Friday’s highs will be in the mid 90s in the East Coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Saturday will be a hot and sunny day around South Florida.  Look for a few afternoon storms in spots on the mainland.  Saturday’s highs will be mostly in the mid 90s in the East Coast metro area and in the low 90s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Faith Based Events

Sunday will feature a mix of sun, clouds, and periods of storms on the mainland.  The Keys will see mostly sunny skies.  Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the mid 90s in the East Coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Monday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, clouds, showers, and storms.  Look for a gusty breeze along the Gulf Coast.  Highs on Monday will be in the low 90s in the East Coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR