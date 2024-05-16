Sweltering Heat and Storms at Times

Thursday features swelteringly hot sun with showers and storms on a warm and gusty breeze in the East Coast metro area. The Gulf Coast will see a mix of sun, clouds, and showers in the morning and some storms in the afternoon and early evening. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid 90s in the East Coast metro area and the low 90s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys — but it will feel about 10 degrees hotter, so stay hydrated and out of the sun.

Friday will bring hot sun and a few clouds. The East Coast metro area could see an afternoon storm or two in spots. Friday’s highs will be in the mid 90s in the East Coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Saturday will be a hot and sunny day around South Florida. Look for a few afternoon storms in spots on the mainland. Saturday’s highs will be mostly in the mid 90s in the East Coast metro area and in the low 90s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Sunday will feature a mix of sun, clouds, and periods of storms on the mainland. The Keys will see mostly sunny skies. Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the mid 90s in the East Coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Monday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, clouds, showers, and storms. Look for a gusty breeze along the Gulf Coast. Highs on Monday will be in the low 90s in the East Coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.