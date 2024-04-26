Fake Ozempic: How to Spot Counterfeit Prescription Drugs Online

According to reporting by Reuters, the CEO of cybersecurity firm BrandShield, Yoav Keren, told the news outlet that they have removed over 250 websites selling fakes of popular GLP-1 receptor agonist medications like Ozempic and Wegovy.

GLP-1 drugs are used to increase insulin sensitivity and stimulate insulin secretion, as well as reduce blood sugar in patients with type 2 diabetes.

They are also capable of inducing weight loss in those with obesity.

However, they can be expensive without insurance. For example, a carton of Ozempic can cost around $1,000 at most U.S. pharmacies.

Additionally, some products, like Wegovy, which is specifically approved for obesity treatment, are still experiencing shortages due to high demand.

Unfortunately, these factors create an opportunity for purveyors of fake prescription drugs to come in and take advantage of consumers.

Keren told Reuters that his organization works on behalf of drug makers like Lilly and Novo to ferret out these sellers.

Once BrandShield has collected evidence that the websites are selling counterfeit drugs, they contact the companies hosting these sites to get them taken down.

When it can, it also turns over the information to law enforcement agencies.

Keren also noted that social media sites were popular venues for promoting fake drugs. In fact, out of 3,968 listings removed in 2023, nearly 60% were found on Facebook.