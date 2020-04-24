On April 24, observe National Pigs-in-a-Blanket Day with just a few ingredients.
- In the United States, Pigs-in-a-Blanket is often hot dogs or sausages wrapped in biscuit or croissant dough and baked.
- Some references give Betty Crocker credit for the first printed use of the phrase in 1957, records as early as 1901 reference recipes for pigs-in-a-blanket in a variety of forms. However, the phrase did increase in usage in the English language after it was printed in the 1957 cookbook.
- Pigs in a blanket are also known as devils on horsebacks, kilted sausages, and wiener winks.
- In the United Kingdom, pigs in blankets are small sausages, or chipolatas wrapped up in bacon.
- In America, pigs in a blanket often refers to hot dogs, Vienna sausages, or breakfast sausages wrapped in biscuit dough, croissant dough or a pancake and then baked.
- You can combine these dishes by wrapping your sausage in bacon, then cooking them into a biscuit or croissant.
- Pigs in a blanket are usually different from sausage rolls, which are a larger, more filling item served for breakfast and lunch in parts of Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and, more rarely, the United States and Canada.
- The name can also refer to klobasnek (a kind of kolache filled with sausage or ham slices). The German Würstchen im Schlafrock (“sausage in a dressing gown“) uses sausages wrapped in puff pastry, or, more rarely, pancakes. Cheese and bacon are sometimes present.
- In Russia, this dish is named Сосиска в тесте (Sosiska v teste, “sausage in dough“).
- In Israel, Moshe Ba’Teiva (Moses in the basket) is a children’s dish consisting of a hot dog rolled in a ketchup-covered sheet of puff pastry or phyllo dough and baked.
- In Denmark, there is a dish similar to the British-style dish known as the Pølse i svøb, which means “sausage in blanket”, usually sold at hot dog stands known as pølsevogn (sausage-wagons). The American-style pigs in a blanket are known as Pølsehorn, meaning “Sausage horns”.
- In Finland, pigs in blanket are known as nakkipiilo, which means “hidden sausage” if it is translated freely.
- In both Australia and New Zealand, pig in a blanket is a cocktail frankfurter wrapped in bacon or puff pastry.
- In China, a Chinese sausage wrapped in pastry is called “Lap Cheong Bao” and is steamed rather than baked. In southern Canton, particularly Hong Kong, a sausage wrapped in pastry is called “Cheung Jai Bau” or “Hot Dog Bun” and is baked instead of being steamed.
- In Estonia, they are referred to as “viineripirukas”, which means sausage pastry.
- In Serbia, the dish has a name “rol viršla”, lit. (hot) dog roll. Rol viršla is a very popular type of fast food in Serbia.
- In 2006, Pigs In A Blanket apparently made a comeback in the world of catering. From the nytimes article “The Kings of the Cocktail Hour Once Again,” Sean Driscoll, owner of Manhattan catering company Glorious Food, claimed, “They’re back with a vengeance!”
- Pigs were the first animals to be domesticated: the first book on pig farming was written by Chinese Emperor Fo Hi in 3468 BC, but pigs were likely domesticated about 6000-9000 years ago
- The first pigs came to America in 1539 with spanish explorer Hernando de Soto
- Bacon is one of the world’s oldest meats, dating back to 1500 BC
- The phrase “bring home the bacon” allegedly originated during the 12th century when a church in England offered a side of bacon to any man who could swear before the church that he had not had a fight with his wife for a year. Any man that could bring home the bacon was then highly respected within the community
- Over 2 billion lbs of bacon are produced annually in the US
- Pigs are louder than jet engines–they can scream up to 130 decibels vs 120 for jet engines vs 80 for diesel engines
- Pigs can run a 7 minute mile, topping out around 11 mph
