Home Consumer Ticketmaster’s Taylor Swift Ticketing Fiasco Might Have Just Led To A Lawsuit...

Ticketmaster’s Taylor Swift Ticketing Fiasco Might Have Just Led To A Lawsuit From The DOJ

By
TheVerge.com
-
Photo 104269676 © Alexandre Paes Leme Dur�o | Dreamstime.com
Taylor Swifit. Rio de Janeiro, December 8, 2009. Photo 104269676 © Alexandre Paes Leme Dur�o | Dreamstime.com

By Emma Roth

The Department of Justice is preparing to file an antitrust lawsuit against Ticketmaster’s parent company Live Nation, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal. The lawsuit could reportedly come as early as next month and will target the company’s alleged monopoly in the live ticketing industry.

Live Nation drew antitrust scrutiny when it merged with Ticketmaster in 2010. But those concerns boiled over in November 2022 when a Ticketmaster crash blocked thousands of Taylor Swift fans from purchasing tickets for the Eras Tour due to “unprecedented demand.” The DOJ opened an investigation into Live Nation shortly after, The New York Times reported.

Lawmakers also levied heavy criticism against the ticketing company, with Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) calling Live Nation’s business practices the “definition of monopoly.” Although President Joe Biden announced last year that Live Nation and Ticketmaster have promised to get rid of hidden ticketing fees at checkout, Senator Klobuchar argued that the companies still aren’t doing enough.

“Ticketmaster has more competition today than it has ever had, and the deal terms with venues show it has nothing close to monopoly power,” a Ticketmaster spokesperson told the Journal. In 2019, the Justice Department blocked Live Nation from coercing venues into using Ticketmaster and also extended its 2010 consent decree to ensure the companies comply. Ticketmaster didn’t immediately respond to The Verge’s request for comment.

If this lawsuit pans out, it would mark yet another landmark antitrust lawsuit in the US, in addition to the DOJ’s ongoing case against Apple.

This article originally appeared here and was republished with permission.

TheVerge.com
The Verge is an ambitious multimedia effort founded in 2011 to examine how technology will change life in the future for a massive mainstream audience. Our original editorial insight was that technology had migrated from the far fringes of the culture to the absolute center as mobile technology created a new generation of digital consumers. Now, we live in a dazzling world of screens that has ushered in revolutions in media, transportation, and science. The future is arriving faster than ever.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR