Final Farewell: Best Friend ‘Work Wives’ Depart Hospital One Last Time to Rousing Cheers (Video)

Melbourne, Fla. – With nearly 75 years of nursing experience – all at Health First’s Holmes Regional Medical Center in Melbourne, FL. – two best friends and self-proclaimed “work wives” left their final shift together.

Final Farewell: Best Friend ‘Work Wives’ Depart Hospital One Last Time to Rousing Cheers from Health First on Vimeo.

Martha Andes (38 years) and Lise (pronounced LEEs) Cormier (35 years) have spent their entire careers at Health First’s Holmes Regional Medical Center. Through everything from hurricanes – to a global pandemic – the two have continued to care for thousands of patients together.

From the time Martha trained Lise in the Oncology Unit at Holmes, the two have been nearly inseparable. In fact, co-workers were able to predict their final routine leaving the hospital one last time as associates. Today, dozens of hospital leaders, fellow nursing staff and associates lined the associate hallway to send Lise and Marth out with a surprise hero’s goodbye.

“Martha and Lise demonstrated every day for decades what it means to deeply care for their patients and those associates they work with. They showed up when it mattered and stayed when it was so hard,” said Health First Chief Clinical Officer/Chief Nursing Officer Cheyana Fischer.

“Not only are they lifetime friends and supportive colleagues, but they are also shining examples of what selfless, loving, and heart-led nursing looks like. My heart is filled with gratitude for the countless lives Martha and Lise have touched and we wish them well as they enjoy retirement.”

Source: News Release