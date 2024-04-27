Breezy With Good Sun

Saturday features good sun, a few clouds, and breezy conditions. A quick shower isn’t out of the question in the East Coast metro area. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches through at least Saturday evening. Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the low 80s in the East Coast metro area, in the upper 80s along the Gulf Coast, and mostly in the mid-80s in the Keys.

Sunday will bring plenty of clouds, a bit of sun, and a brisk and gusty breeze. The east coast metro area could see a stray shower. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid-80s along the Gulf Coast.

Monday will feature mostly sunny skies in the East Coast metro area and the Keys, while the Gulf Coast will see lots of sun. The east coast metro area will be breezy. Monday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid-80s along the Gulf Coast.

Tuesday will be sunny along the Gulf Coast and the Keys. While the east coast metro area will start the day with lots of sun, look for some clouds on a building breeze during the afternoon. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid-80s along the Gulf Coast.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for sunny skies around South Florida. Highs on Wednesday will be mostly in the mid-80s.