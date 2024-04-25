Lots of Sun Again on Thursday

Thursday features lots of sun and a few clouds. Look for a gusty ocean breeze in the east coast metro area. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains through at least Thursday evening along the Palm Beach County coast. Expect a moderate rip current risk at the Broward and Miami-Dade beaches. Highs on Thursday will be in the low 80s right at the Atlantic coast and the Keys and the mid-80s elsewhere in the East Coast metro area and along the Gulf Coast.

Friday will bring sunny skies to South Florida once again. Friday’s highs will be mostly in the low 80s in the East Coast metro area and in the Keys and in the upper 80s along the Gulf Coast.

Saturday will feature good sun and a few clouds on the mainland, while the Keys will see plenty of clouds. Look for breezy conditions in the east coast metro area. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the upper 80s along the Gulf Coast.

Sunday will be breezy around South Florida. Look for a mix of sun and clouds on the mainland and lots of clouds in the Keys. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and mostly in the upper 80s along the Gulf Coast.

Monday’s forecast calls for breezy conditions, mostly sunny skies, and a few showers in the east coast metro area. The Gulf Coast will be sunny, while the Keys will see a good sun and a few clouds. Highs on Monday will be mostly in the mid-80s on the mainland and the low 80s in the Keys.