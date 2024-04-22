Make Memories – Best Florida Vacation Spots for Families

From the iconic Walt Disney World Resort to the stunning beaches of the Gulf Coast, let’s dive into the best that Florida has to offer for families seeking an unforgettable vacation. So, pack your bags and get ready to create treasured memories in the best Florida vacation spots for families.
Orlando
Home to world-renowned theme parks such as Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando Resort, and SeaWorld Orlando familiar to all ages. We don’t need to expand on the wonders of the fabulous parks of all types in Orlando.
However, families want more than just theme parks. Orlando is positioned in Florida to offer much more than just conglomerations of parks.
Here are the wide range of attractions in Orlando that are family-friendly.
-
- Discovery Cove: Interactive marine experiences
- Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex: Astronaut encounters and space exploration
- Orlando Science Center: Hands-on exhibits and educational programs
- Gatorland: Alligator shows and wildlife encounters
- Orlando Eye: Panoramic views of the city
- Crayola Experience: Creative activities for kids
- WonderWorks: Interactive exhibits and mind-bending challenges
- Orlando Museum of Art: Art collections and family-friendly events
- Ripley’s Believe It or Not!: Oddities and interactive exhibits
- Where is Orlando located in Florida?
Orlando is located in the central part of the state of Florida. It is situated approximately 77 miles northeast of Tampa and about 230 miles northwest of Miami. To reach Orlando, one can travel by plane to Orlando International Airport or by car via major highways such as Interstate 4 or the Florida Turnpike. Orlando is one of the best Florida vacation spots for families with young children.
Miami
Miami is famous for vacationing families. One of Florida’s most popular destinations makes a great vacation option for your family. From Miami Beach to Key Biscayne, the beauty and beaches of southeast florida will suit your family. Few cities can offer the array of family attractions as Miami.
The Best Attractions for Families in Miami:
-
- Jungle Island: Interactive wildlife park
- Miami Children’s Museum: Hands-on exhibits for kids
- Miami Seaquarium: Marine life shows and exhibits
- Zoo Miami: Home to over 3,000 animals
- Crandon Park: Beach, playgrounds, and nature trails
- Venetian Pool: Historic swimming pool with waterfalls
- Frost Science Museum: Science exhibits and planetarium
- Miami Beach: Family-friendly beaches and water activities
- Everglades National Park: Wildlife tours and airboat rides
- Vizcaya Museum and Gardens: Historic mansion and beautiful gardens
- Beaches Near Miami
- South Beach: Iconic Miami Beach is known for its vibrant atmosphere and trendy nightlife.
- Key Biscayne: Serene island getaway with beautiful beaches and outdoor activities.
- Crandon Park Beach: Family-friendly beach with picnic areas, nature trails, and a carousel.
- Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park: Pristine beach with historic lighthouse and scenic views.
- Haulover Beach Park: Popular beach for swimming, sunbathing, and surfing, with a clothing-optional section.
- Virginia Key Beach Park: Historic beach with nature trails, picnic areas, and a popular kiteboarding spot.
- Best Places to Stay in Miami for Families
- Loews Miami Beach Hotel: Offers kid-friendly activities and spacious accommodations.
- The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne: Family-friendly resort with a private beach and multiple pools.
- Acqualina Resort & Residences: Upscale oceanfront resort with a dedicated kids’ program.
- JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa: Family-friendly resort with a water park and golf courses.
- The Diplomat Beach Resort Hollywood: Offers a kids’ club and beachfront activities. For VRBO’s in Miami.
- Where is Miami located in Florida?
Miami is located in the southeastern part of the state of Florida. Situated on the Atlantic coast, it lies about 25 miles south of Fort Lauderdale and approximately 235 miles southeast of Orlando. Easily accessible by air, Miami is served by the Miami International Airport, which offers numerous domestic and international flights. Additionally, travelers can reach Miami by driving along major highways such as Interstate 95 or by taking a bus or train to the city’s central transportation hubs.
Clearwater Beach
As one of the best beaches in Florida, Clearwater Beach has been serving families for many years. There is something for all ages in Clearwater Beach. We must admit we love Clearwater Beach because we live here! We enjoy the beach for many reasons almost daily. Obviously, we think this is one of the best Florida vacation spots for families.
The Best Attractions on Clearwater Beach for Families:
-
- Clearwater Marine Aquarium: Interactive marine life experience
- Pier 60 on the beach: Sunset celebrations and family-friendly activities
- Clearwater Beach: Popular sugar-like sandy shores and calm waters
- Captain Memo’s Pirate Cruise: Fun-filled pirate adventure for kids
- Clearwater Beach Marina: Water sports and boat rentals
- Caladesi Island State Park: Natural beauty and hiking trails
- Dolphin Encounter Cruise: Get up close with dolphins in their natural habitat
- Clearwater Ferry: Scenic boat rides and island hopping experience
- Best Places to Stay for Families on Clearwater Beach
- Opal Sands Resort: Beachfront luxury with family-friendly amenities.
- Hilton Clearwater Beach Resort & Spa: Kid-friendly pools and activities.
- Sheraton Sand Key Resort: Spacious accommodations and direct beach access. Budget Friendly.
- Hyatt Regency Clearwater Beach Resort and Spa: Family-friendly suites and beachfront location.
- Wyndham Grand Clearwater Beach: Waterfront resort with multiple pools and kids’ club.
- Residence Inn Clearwater Beach: Suites with kitchenettes and complimentary breakfast. Budget Friendly.
- Sandpearl Resort: Upscale beachfront property with a kids’ club and multiple dining options.
- Pier House 60 Clearwater Beach Marina Hotel: Convenient location near attractions and family-friendly rooms.
- VRBO’s on Clearwater Beach
- Where is Clearwater Beach on Florida’s Gulf Coast
Clearwater Beach is located on Florida’s Gulf Coast. Situated just west of Tampa, it is known for its stunning white sandy beaches and clear turquoise waters. Visitors can easily access Clearwater Beach by taking the I-275 highway south from Tampa or by flying into Tampa International Airport and driving west on the State Road 60.
Sanibel Island
Sanibel is known as the “Shell Capital of the World”. Shells wash up daily on the expansive beaches. Families who love shelling and beautiful beach islands will enjoy Sanibel Island and don’t forget Fort Myers is just minutes away.
- The Best Attractions on Sanibel Island
- J.N. Ding Darling National Wildlife Refuge: Nature lovers paradise
- Bowman’s Beach: Pristine and family-friendly beach
- Sanibel Island Lighthouse: Iconic landmark with stunning views
- Bailey-Matthews National Shell Museum: Educational and interactive experience
- Sanibel Historical Museum and Village: Step back in time and learn about the island’s history
- Periwinkle Place: Shopping and dining hub for the whole family
- Sanibel Island Farmers Market: Fresh produce, local vendors, and family fun
- Captiva Island: A short trip away, offering more family-friendly attractions
- Bike Paths: Explore the island’s beauty on two wheels
- Kayaking and Wildlife Tours: Get up close with nature and create lasting memories
- Best Places to Stay on Sanibel Island for Families
- Sundial Beach Resort & Spa: Family-friendly amenities and beachfront location.
- Sanibel Inn: Affordable accommodations with a pool and easy beach access.
- West Wind Inn: Kid-friendly resort with spacious rooms and a pool.
- Island Inn: Historic property with beachfront cottages and a pool.
- South Seas Island Resort: Extensive amenities, including pools, golf, and water sports. This is on Captiva Island and a great place our family loves.
- Tween Waters Island Resort & Spa: Waterfront resort with a variety of family activities. Also on Captiva.
- Sanibel Moorings: Condo-style accommodations with access to a private beach.
- Where is Sanibel Island in Florida
- Sanibel Island is located in Lee County near Fort Myers. Situated on the Gulf of Mexico, it is accessible by taking the Sanibel Causeway from mainland Florida. This barrier island is known for its beautiful beaches, abundant wildlife, and shell-filled shores, making it a popular destination for tourists and nature enthusiasts alike.
