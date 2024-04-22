Home Consumer Make Memories – Best Florida Vacation Spots for Families

Make Memories – Best Florida Vacation Spots for Families

Florida Travel Blog
One of the historical sights to tour is the Oldest School House in America in St. Augustine.
Whether you’re seeking sun-soaked beaches, thrilling theme parks, or fascinating nature explorations, Florida offers a diverse range of experiences that cater to the entire family.

From the iconic Walt Disney World Resort to the stunning beaches of the Gulf Coast, let’s dive into the best that Florida has to offer for families seeking an unforgettable vacation. So, pack your bags and get ready to create treasured memories in the best Florida vacation spots for families.

best Florida vacation spots for families
Theme parks like Sea World, Disney World and Universal Studios get all the publicity but Orlando has so much more to do and see.

Orlando

Home to world-renowned theme parks such as Walt Disney WorldUniversal Orlando Resort, and SeaWorld Orlando familiar to all ages. We don’t need to expand on the wonders of the fabulous parks of all types in Orlando.

However, families want more than just theme parks. Orlando is positioned in Florida to offer much more than just conglomerations of parks.

Here are the wide range of attractions in Orlando that are family-friendly.

best Florida vacation spots for families disney world
Driving through these arches into Disney World brings excitement for kids 8 to 85!
  • Where is Orlando located in Florida?

Orlando is located in the central part of the state of Florida. It is situated approximately 77 miles northeast of Tampa and about 230 miles northwest of Miami. To reach Orlando, one can travel by plane to Orlando International Airport or by car via major highways such as Interstate 4 or the Florida Turnpike. Orlando is one of the best Florida vacation spots for families with young children.

Vacation places for families
Miami waterfront is an awesome sight for people coming from international destinations.

Miami

Miami is famous for vacationing families. One of Florida’s most popular destinations makes a great vacation option for your family. From Miami Beach to Key Biscayne, the beauty and beaches of southeast florida will suit your family. Few cities can offer the array of family attractions as Miami.

The Best Attractions for Families in Miami:

    1. Jungle Island: Interactive wildlife park
    2. Miami Children’s Museum: Hands-on exhibits for kids
    3. Miami Seaquarium: Marine life shows and exhibits
    4. Zoo Miami: Home to over 3,000 animals
    5. Crandon Park: Beach, playgrounds, and nature trails
    6. Venetian Pool: Historic swimming pool with waterfalls
    7. Frost Science Museum: Science exhibits and planetarium
    8. Miami Beach: Family-friendly beaches and water activities
    9. Everglades National Park: Wildlife tours and airboat rides
    10. Vizcaya Museum and Gardens: Historic mansion and beautiful gardens
  • Beaches Near Miami
    1. South Beach: Iconic Miami Beach is known for its vibrant atmosphere and trendy nightlife.
    2. Key Biscayne: Serene island getaway with beautiful beaches and outdoor activities.
    3. Crandon Park Beach: Family-friendly beach with picnic areas, nature trails, and a carousel.
    4. Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park: Pristine beach with historic lighthouse and scenic views.
    5. Haulover Beach Park: Popular beach for swimming, sunbathing, and surfing, with a clothing-optional section.
    6. Virginia Key Beach Park: Historic beach with nature trails, picnic areas, and a popular kiteboarding spot.
Vacation spots in Florida for Families - Key Biscayne
This Key Biscayne beach is a barrier island off Miami. Note the clear waters.

Miami is located in the southeastern part of the state of Florida. Situated on the Atlantic coast, it lies about 25 miles south of Fort Lauderdale and approximately 235 miles southeast of Orlando. Easily accessible by air, Miami is served by the Miami International Airport, which offers numerous domestic and international flights. Additionally, travelers can reach Miami by driving along major highways such as Interstate 95 or by taking a bus or train to the city’s central transportation hubs.

best Florida vacation spots for families Clearwater beach
Sunsets of the Florida west coast is spectacular like this one on Clearwater Beach.

Clearwater Beach

As one of the best beaches in Florida, Clearwater Beach has been serving families for many years. There is something for all ages in Clearwater Beach. We must admit we love Clearwater Beach because we live here! We enjoy the beach for many reasons almost daily. Obviously, we think this is one of the best Florida vacation spots for families.

The Best Attractions on Clearwater Beach for Families:

Vacations for families in Florida - Clearwater Beach
Families will love the white powdery sand of Clearwater Beach.
  • Where is Clearwater Beach on Florida’s Gulf Coast

Clearwater Beach is located on Florida’s Gulf Coast. Situated just west of Tampa, it is known for its stunning white sandy beaches and clear turquoise waters. Visitors can easily access Clearwater Beach by taking the I-275 highway south from Tampa or by flying into Tampa International Airport and driving west on the State Road 60.

things you need when flying

Get Your Guide to Clearwater Beach

Check all hotel Prices here on Trivago.

vacation in Florida for families Sanibel Island
This is what Sanibel island is all about – beaches and shell – tons of shells!

Sanibel Island

Sanibel is known as the “Shell Capital of the World”. Shells wash up daily on the expansive beaches. Families who love shelling and beautiful beach islands will enjoy Sanibel Island and don’t forget Fort Myers is just minutes away.

island vacations for families Sanibel island
The lighthouse on Sanibel Island is just one of the things to explore.
  • Best Places to Stay on Sanibel Island for Families
    1. Sundial Beach Resort & Spa: Family-friendly amenities and beachfront location.
    2. Sanibel Inn: Affordable accommodations with a pool and easy beach access.
    3. West Wind Inn: Kid-friendly resort with spacious rooms and a pool.
    4. Island Inn: Historic property with beachfront cottages and a pool.
    5. South Seas Island Resort: Extensive amenities, including pools, golf, and water sports. This is on Captiva Island and a great place our family loves.
    6. Tween Waters Island Resort & Spa: Waterfront resort with a variety of family activities. Also on Captiva.
    7. Sanibel Moorings: Condo-style accommodations with access to a private beach.
  • Where is Sanibel Island in Florida
  • Sanibel Island is located in Lee County near Fort Myers. Situated on the Gulf of Mexico, it is accessible by taking the Sanibel Causeway from mainland Florida. This barrier island is known for its beautiful beaches, abundant wildlife, and shell-filled shores, making it a popular destination for tourists and nature enthusiasts alike.

This article originally appeared here

