Make Memories – Best Florida Vacation Spots for Families

Whether you’re seeking sun-soaked beaches, thrilling theme parks, or fascinating nature explorations, Florida offers a diverse range of experiences that cater to the entire family.

From the iconic Walt Disney World Resort to the stunning beaches of the Gulf Coast, let’s dive into the best that Florida has to offer for families seeking an unforgettable vacation. So, pack your bags and get ready to create treasured memories in the best Florida vacation spots for families.

Orlando

Home to world-renowned theme parks such as Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando Resort, and SeaWorld Orlando familiar to all ages. We don’t need to expand on the wonders of the fabulous parks of all types in Orlando.

However, families want more than just theme parks. Orlando is positioned in Florida to offer much more than just conglomerations of parks.

Here are the wide range of attractions in Orlando that are family-friendly.

Where is Orlando located in Florida?

Orlando is located in the central part of the state of Florida. It is situated approximately 77 miles northeast of Tampa and about 230 miles northwest of Miami. To reach Orlando, one can travel by plane to Orlando International Airport or by car via major highways such as Interstate 4 or the Florida Turnpike. Orlando is one of the best Florida vacation spots for families with young children.

Miami

Miami is famous for vacationing families. One of Florida’s most popular destinations makes a great vacation option for your family. From Miami Beach to Key Biscayne, the beauty and beaches of southeast florida will suit your family. Few cities can offer the array of family attractions as Miami.

The Best Attractions for Families in Miami:

Miami is located in the southeastern part of the state of Florida. Situated on the Atlantic coast, it lies about 25 miles south of Fort Lauderdale and approximately 235 miles southeast of Orlando. Easily accessible by air, Miami is served by the Miami International Airport, which offers numerous domestic and international flights. Additionally, travelers can reach Miami by driving along major highways such as Interstate 95 or by taking a bus or train to the city’s central transportation hubs.

Clearwater Beach

As one of the best beaches in Florida, Clearwater Beach has been serving families for many years. There is something for all ages in Clearwater Beach. We must admit we love Clearwater Beach because we live here! We enjoy the beach for many reasons almost daily. Obviously, we think this is one of the best Florida vacation spots for families.

The Best Attractions on Clearwater Beach for Families:

Where is Clearwater Beach on Florida’s Gulf Coast

Clearwater Beach is located on Florida’s Gulf Coast. Situated just west of Tampa, it is known for its stunning white sandy beaches and clear turquoise waters. Visitors can easily access Clearwater Beach by taking the I-275 highway south from Tampa or by flying into Tampa International Airport and driving west on the State Road 60.

Sanibel Island

Sanibel is known as the “Shell Capital of the World”. Shells wash up daily on the expansive beaches. Families who love shelling and beautiful beach islands will enjoy Sanibel Island and don’t forget Fort Myers is just minutes away.

Sanibel Island is located in Lee County near Fort Myers. Situated on the Gulf of Mexico, it is accessible by taking the Sanibel Causeway from mainland Florida. This barrier island is known for its beautiful beaches, abundant wildlife, and shell-filled shores, making it a popular destination for tourists and nature enthusiasts alike.

