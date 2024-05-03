Plenty of Sun, a Few Clouds, and a Shower in Spots

Friday features a nice mix of sun and clouds in the East Coast metro area and the Keys. A gusty breeze in the East Coast metro area could bring in a shower or two in spots. The Gulf Coast will see lots of sun and a few clouds at times with a slight chance of a quick shower. Expect a high risk of dangerous rip currents along the Palm Beach County coast through at least Friday morning — and there’s an elevated rip current risk at all the Atlantic beaches through much of the weekend. Highs on Friday will be in the mid-80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the upper 80s along the Gulf Coast.

Saturday will bring lots of sun and a few clouds. The gusty ocean breeze will continue in the east coast metro area. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Sunday will feature mostly sunny skies and some afternoon showers and storms on a gusty breeze in the East Coast metro area. The Gulf Coast and the Keys will see sunny skies. Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Monday will see plenty of morning sun followed by some afternoon showers and storms in the east coast metro area. Look for lots of sun along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys. Monday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for sunny skies around South Florida. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid-80s again.