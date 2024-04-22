Today Is: National Homemade Soup Day

Updated April 22, 2024

National Homemade Soup Day is celebrated on February 4. Soup is the perfect winter meal. People have been enjoying this simple yet extremely delicious dish since 20,000 B.C. Different flavors and types of soups are eaten around the world according to the culinary culture of a particular region. For example, soups in India and China are spicier than those served in New Zealand and Canada. They are also combined with other ingredients such as meats or vegetables to add more taste to them. However, soup is generally just a liquid, normally served warm.

1772 – A cookbook is published in England, which contains a whole chapter on the topic of soups.

1794 – A French refugee in America opens one of the earliest dining establishments, The Restorator for which he is given the title ‘Prince of Soups.’

1800 – Portable soup is devised for the storage of soup liquid and meats.

1882 – Emma Pike Ewing writes a pamphlet on cooking based on soup preparation.

Before the era of modern transportation, soup was a product of regionally available foods. For this reason, there are literally thousands of soup recipes available today.

Many soups also have medicinal purposes. What was once considered a wives’ tale, chicken soup now has the backing of the scientific community with helping relieve the symptoms of the common cold. Scientists believe that a bowl of the soup may reduce inflammation of the lungs. It is thought that chicken soup slows down the activity of white blood cells that can cause the inflammation.

Soup is a common meal in many countries and probably dates back to the invention of the earliest cooking pots. Today it’s easy to open a can and heat some premade soup, but soup is even better when it’s made at home. Soup is easy, cheap and usually quick to make and can be stuffed full of healthy vegetables. When better to enjoy a delicious bowl of soup than Homemade Soup Day?

The origins of Homemade Soup Day are lost in time but you don’t need to know how it started to celebrate the day. Certain soups are traditional to particular areas, such as Borsht in Eastern Europe or the well-known Italian soup, Minestrone. Unusually, the famous Spanish dish Gazpacho, is generally eaten cold, making it perfect for summer.

The internet is full of recipes for soup so find one you like the sound of and get cooking!

HOW TO OBSERVE

