Good Sun and a Gusty Breeze

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Tuesday features a gusty breeze, good sun, a few clouds, and maybe a stray shower in spots.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents is in place through at least Wednesday evening.  Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 70s right at the Atlantic coast, in the low 80s elsewhere in the East Coast metro area and in the Keys, and in the mid-80s along the Gulf Coast.

Wednesday will bring lots of sun to the South Florida mainland, while the Keys will see a nice mix of sun and clouds.  Wednesday’s highs will be near 80 degrees in the East Coast metro area, in the mid-80s along the Gulf Coast, and in the low 80s in the Keys.

Thursday will feature sunny skies around South Florida.  Thursday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid-80s along the Gulf Coast.

Friday will be another sunny April day.  Friday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and mostly in the mid-80s along the Gulf Coast.

Saturday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds in the east coast metro area and the Keys, while the Gulf Coast will see sunny skies again.  Look for breezy conditions near the Atlantic coast.  Highs on Saturday will be in the low 80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and mostly in the upper 80s along the Gulf Coast.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

