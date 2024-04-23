Good Sun and a Gusty Breeze

Tuesday features a gusty breeze, good sun, a few clouds, and maybe a stray shower in spots. A high risk of dangerous rip currents is in place through at least Wednesday evening. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 70s right at the Atlantic coast, in the low 80s elsewhere in the East Coast metro area and in the Keys, and in the mid-80s along the Gulf Coast.

Wednesday will bring lots of sun to the South Florida mainland, while the Keys will see a nice mix of sun and clouds. Wednesday’s highs will be near 80 degrees in the East Coast metro area, in the mid-80s along the Gulf Coast, and in the low 80s in the Keys.

Thursday will feature sunny skies around South Florida. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid-80s along the Gulf Coast.

Friday will be another sunny April day. Friday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and mostly in the mid-80s along the Gulf Coast.

Saturday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds in the east coast metro area and the Keys, while the Gulf Coast will see sunny skies again. Look for breezy conditions near the Atlantic coast. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and mostly in the upper 80s along the Gulf Coast.