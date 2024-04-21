Lots of Sun and a Gusty Breeze

Sunday features lots of sun and a few clouds on a gusty breeze. We can’t rule out a stray shower or two in the East Coast metro area. Expect an elevated risk of dangerous rip currents along the Palm Beach County coast. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid 80s right at the coasts and in the Keys, while the rest of South Florida will see highs in the upper 80s.

Monday will bring sunny skies around South Florida, but the East Coast metro area will see some clouds, showers, and storms in the afternoon. Monday’s highs will be near 90 degrees in the East Coast metro area and in the mid 80s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Tuesday will feature mostly sunny skies in the East Coast metro area and the Keys, while the Gulf Coast will be sunny again. Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the mid 80s.

Wednesday will be another sunny day along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys. Look for a nice mix of sun and clouds and a gusty ocean breeze in the East Coast metro area. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid 80s on the mainland and the low 80s in the Keys.

Thursday’s forecast calls for lots of sun and maybe a cloud or two at times. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid 80s on the mainland and the low 80s in the Keys.