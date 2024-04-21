Home Weather Lots of Sun and a Gusty Breeze

Lots of Sun and a Gusty Breeze

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-
https://www.freepik.com/free-photo/beautiful-shot-tree-branches-leaning-power-wind_10834440.htm#fromView=search&page=1&position=0&uuid=6b09ca45-bdfa-4026-95c6-a3af1d0ea605

Sunday features lots of sun and a few clouds on a gusty breeze.  We can’t rule out a stray shower or two in the East Coast metro area.  Expect an elevated risk of dangerous rip currents along the Palm Beach County coast.  Highs on Sunday will be in the mid 80s right at the coasts and in the Keys, while the rest of South Florida will see highs in the upper 80s.

Monday will bring sunny skies around South Florida, but the East Coast metro area will see some clouds, showers, and storms in the afternoon.  Monday’s highs will be near 90 degrees in the East Coast metro area and in the mid 80s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Tuesday will feature mostly sunny skies in the East Coast metro area and the Keys, while the Gulf Coast will be sunny again.  Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the mid 80s.

Wednesday will be another sunny day along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.  Look for a nice mix of sun and clouds and a gusty ocean breeze in the East Coast metro area.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid 80s on the mainland and the low 80s in the Keys.

Thursday’s forecast calls for lots of sun and maybe a cloud or two at times.  Highs on Thursday will be in the mid 80s on the mainland and the low 80s in the Keys.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR