Sunny and Hot

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Saturday features lots of hot sun and a few clouds at times.  Expect a moderate risk of dangerous rip currents along the Palm Beach County coast on Saturday.  Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 80s on the mainland and the mid 80s in the Keys.

Sunday will bring sunny skies around South Florida.  Sunday’s highs will be in the mid 80s right at the coasts and in the Keys, while highs will reach the upper 80s elsewhere.

Monday will feature lots of sun and maybe a cloud or two.  Monday’s highs will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the mid 80s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Tuesday will be sunny again.  Look for a nice ocean breeze in the East Coast metro area.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid 80s on the mainland and mostly in the low 80s in the Keys.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies and a few showers and storms in the East Coast metro area, while the Gulf Coast will see sunny skies.  Highs on Wednesday will be mostly in the mid 80s.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

