Sunny and Hot

Saturday features lots of hot sun and a few clouds at times. Expect a moderate risk of dangerous rip currents along the Palm Beach County coast on Saturday. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 80s on the mainland and the mid 80s in the Keys.

Sunday will bring sunny skies around South Florida. Sunday’s highs will be in the mid 80s right at the coasts and in the Keys, while highs will reach the upper 80s elsewhere.

Monday will feature lots of sun and maybe a cloud or two. Monday’s highs will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the mid 80s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Tuesday will be sunny again. Look for a nice ocean breeze in the East Coast metro area. Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid 80s on the mainland and mostly in the low 80s in the Keys.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies and a few showers and storms in the East Coast metro area, while the Gulf Coast will see sunny skies. Highs on Wednesday will be mostly in the mid 80s.