Showers and Storms Return

Monday features plenty of sun to start, but showers and storms will move in on a gusty breeze during the afternoon as a front approaches. Some of the storms could be strong, with damaging winds, dangerous lightning, and periods of heavy rain. Look for an increasing risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Monday will be in the upper 80s in the East Coast metro area and the mid 80s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Tuesday will bring good sun and some clouds and lingering showers on a cool breeze. Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the low 80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid 80s along the Gulf Coast.

Wednesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds in the East Coast metro area and the Keys. Look for a gusty breeze and a few afternoon showers and storms in the East Coast metro area. The Gulf Coast will be sunny. Wednesday’s highs will be mostly in the low 80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid 80s along the Gulf Coast.

Thursday will be a sunny day around South Florida. Thursday’s highs will be mostly in the mid 80s.

Friday’s forecast calls for lots of sun and a few clouds. The East Coast metro area will be breezy. Highs on Friday will be mostly in the low 80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid 80s along the Gulf Coast.