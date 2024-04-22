Home Weather Showers and Storms Return

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Monday features plenty of sun to start, but showers and storms will move in on a gusty breeze during the afternoon as a front approaches.  Some of the storms could be strong, with damaging winds, dangerous lightning, and periods of heavy rain.  Look for an increasing risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Monday will be in the upper 80s in the East Coast metro area and the mid 80s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Tuesday will bring good sun and some clouds and lingering showers on a cool breeze.  Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the low 80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid 80s along the Gulf Coast.

Wednesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds in the East Coast metro area and the Keys.  Look for a gusty breeze and a few afternoon showers and storms in the East Coast metro area.  The Gulf Coast will be sunny.  Wednesday’s highs will be mostly in the low 80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid 80s along the Gulf Coast.

Thursday will be a sunny day around South Florida.  Thursday’s highs will be mostly in the mid 80s.

Friday’s forecast calls for lots of sun and a few clouds. The East Coast metro area will be breezy.  Highs on Friday will be mostly in the low 80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid 80s along the Gulf Coast.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

