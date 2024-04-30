Sun Around, But Showers Return

Tuesday features a mix of sun and clouds in the morning, but showers and a few storms will develop in the afternoon and linger into the evening. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches through Tuesday evening. Highs on Tuesday will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Wednesday will bring good sun and some clouds, with a few showers and maybe a storm in the afternoon and early evening. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Thursday will feature plenty of sun and a few clouds. Look for some passing showers on a gusty ocean breeze in the East Coast metro area. Thursday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Friday will be sunny and breezy in the East Coast metro area. The Gulf Coast will see lots of sun in the morning and some clouds and showers in the afternoon. Friday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Saturday’s forecast calls for breezy conditions and a mix of sun, clouds, and showers in the East Coast metro area. Look for sunny skies along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid-80s again.