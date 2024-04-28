Home Weather Sun, Clouds, and Maybe a Shower

Sun, Clouds, and Maybe a Shower

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Sunday features a mix of sun and clouds with a quick shower or two.  Breezy conditions continue in the east coast metro area.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches through at least Sunday evening.  Highs on Sunday will be mostly in the low 80s in the East Coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf Coast and the Keys.

Monday will bring lots of sun to the Gulf Coast and a nice mix of sun and clouds to the East Coast metro area and the Keys.  Look for a brisk and gusty breeze in the east coast metro area.  Monday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid-80s along the Gulf Coast.

Tuesday will feature plenty of sun and a few clouds at times.  Look for a gusty breeze near the Atlantic coast.  Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the low 80s in the East Coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf Coast and the Keys.

Wednesday will be a sunny day around South Florida.  Look for a brisk and gusty ocean breeze in the East Coast metro area.  Wednesday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Thursday’s forecast calls for sunny skies again.  Highs on Thursday will be in the mid-80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the upper 80s along the Gulf Coast.

 

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

