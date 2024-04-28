Sun, Clouds, and Maybe a Shower

Sunday features a mix of sun and clouds with a quick shower or two. Breezy conditions continue in the east coast metro area. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches through at least Sunday evening. Highs on Sunday will be mostly in the low 80s in the East Coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf Coast and the Keys.

Monday will bring lots of sun to the Gulf Coast and a nice mix of sun and clouds to the East Coast metro area and the Keys. Look for a brisk and gusty breeze in the east coast metro area. Monday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid-80s along the Gulf Coast.

Tuesday will feature plenty of sun and a few clouds at times. Look for a gusty breeze near the Atlantic coast. Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the low 80s in the East Coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf Coast and the Keys.

Wednesday will be a sunny day around South Florida. Look for a brisk and gusty ocean breeze in the East Coast metro area. Wednesday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Thursday’s forecast calls for sunny skies again. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid-80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the upper 80s along the Gulf Coast.