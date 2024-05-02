Home Weather More Sun, But Don’t Count Out the Showers and Storms

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Thursday features an early mix of sun, clouds, and showers in the East Coast metro area, but a few storms will move through on a gusty breeze during the afternoon.  The Gulf Coast will see a sunny morning, with clouds and a few storms developing in the afternoon.  Expect an elevated risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches on Thursday into the weekend.  Highs on Thursday will be in the mid 80s.

Friday will bring lots of sun and a few clouds around South Florida. Look for a gusty ocean breeze in the East Coast metro area.  Friday’s will be in the mid 80s.

Saturday will feature mostly sunny skies.  The East Coast metro area will also see a gusty breeze and a few afternoon showers and storms.  Saturday’s highs will be in the mid 80s.

Sunday will be sunny along the Gulf Coast.  The East Coast metro area will start the day with lots of sun, but breezy conditions and some storms will develop in the afternoon.  Sunday’s highs will be in the mid 80s.

Monday’s forecast calls for sunny skies around South Florida.  Highs on Monday will be in the mid 80s again.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

