Sun, Showers, and Storms

Wednesday features lingering early showers followed by mostly sunny skies in the East Coast metro area. The Gulf Coast will see plenty of sun in the morning, but look for a few afternoon showers and storms. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast through Wednesday evening, and there’s an elevated rip current risk at the beaches of Broward and Miami-Dade. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid-80s. Thursday will bring good sun with a few clouds in the morning, but a few showers and storms will develop on the mainland during the afternoon and early evening. Thursday ‘s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Friday will start with a sunny morning followed by a few afternoon showers and storms in the East Coast metro area. The Gulf Coast and the Keys will see lots of sun throughout the day. Friday ‘s highs will be in the mid-80s.