Sun, Showers, and Storms

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Wednesday features lingering early showers followed by mostly sunny skies in the East Coast metro area.  The Gulf Coast will see plenty of sun in the morning, but look for a few afternoon showers and storms.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast through Wednesday evening, and there’s an elevated rip current risk at the beaches of Broward and Miami-Dade.  Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid-80s.
Thursday will bring good sun with a few clouds in the morning, but a few showers and storms will develop on the mainland during the afternoon and early evening.  Thursday‘s highs will be in the mid-80s.
Friday will start with a sunny morning followed by a few afternoon showers and storms in the East Coast metro area.  The Gulf Coast and the Keys will see lots of sun throughout the day.  Friday‘s highs will be in the mid-80s.
Saturday will feature a brisk and gusty breeze, plenty of sun, and a few afternoon showers and storms in the East Coast metro area.  Look for sunny skies along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.  Saturday‘s highs will be in the mid-80s.
Sunday‘s forecast calls for a mix of sun, clouds, and a few showers and storms in the East Coast metro area.  The Gulf Coast and the Keys will see lots of sun and maybe a cloud at times.  Highs on Sunday will be in the mid-80s again.
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

