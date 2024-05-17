Sun and a Few Showers and Storms

Friday features hot sun and a few clouds in the morning in the East Coast metro area, but some storms will develop in the afternoon. The Gulf Coast will see some early showers with lots of sun in the afternoon. Look for a mix of sun and clouds with maybe a shower in the Keys. Highs on Friday will be mostly in the low 90s, but some suburban and inland locations will top out in the mid-90s — but it will feel like the triple digits, so stay hydrated and out of the sun.

Saturday will bring plenty of hot sun. The east coast metro area will see some afternoon storms in spots. Saturday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-90s in the East Coast metro area and in the low 90s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Sunday will feature a mix of sun, clouds, showers, and storms. Look for a gusty breeze near the Gulf Coast and some evening storms on the mainland. Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-90s in the East Coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Monday will be another summerlike day of sun, clouds, showers, and storms. Monday’s highs will be in the low 90s in the East Coast metro area and mostly in the upper 80s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for hot sun with periods of clouds, showers, and storms. Highs on Tuesday will be near 90 degrees on the mainland and in the upper 80s in the Keys.