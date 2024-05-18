Hot and Humid Weekend

Saturday features lots of hot sun around South Florida, but we can’t rule out a few afternoon showers and storms in spots. Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the mid-90s on the mainland and in the low 90s in the Keys — but it will feel about 10 degrees hotter, so stay hydrated and out of the sun.

Sunday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with periods of showers and storms on the mainland. The Keys will see good sun and some clouds. Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-90s in the East Coast metro area and in the low 90s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Monday will feature a rainy season mix of sun, clouds, showers, and storms. Monday’s highs will be in the low 90s in the East Coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Tuesday will be another day of hot sun alternating with periods of showers and storms on the mainland. Look for plenty of clouds and showers in the Keys. Tuesday’s highs will be near 90 degrees on the mainland and in the mid to upper 80s in the Keys.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for lots of sun around South Florida. The mainland can expect some afternoon showers and storms in spots. Highs on Wednesday will be mostly in the upper 80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the low 90s along the Gulf Coast.