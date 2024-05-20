Showers and Storms Again

Monday features mostly sunny skies and periods of showers and storms in the east coast metro area. The Gulf Coast will see a mix of sun and clouds and some midday showers and storms, with more storms developing during the evening. Highs on Monday will be in the low 90s in the East Coast metro area, near 90 degrees along the Gulf Coast, and in the upper 80s in the Keys — but all of South Florida will be hot and humid, so stay hydrated.

Tuesday will bring a mix of sun, clouds, and showers in the morning. Look for some afternoon and evening storms on the mainland. Tuesday’s highs will be near 90 degrees on the mainland and in the upper 80s in the Keys.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with mainly afternoon storms in the east coast metro area. The Gulf Coast will be sunny in the morning, but a few storms will pop up in the afternoon. Wednesday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the low 90s along the Gulf Coast.

Thursday will feature lots of sun with a few showers and maybe a storm in spots. Thursday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the low 90s along the Gulf Coast.

Friday’s forecast calls for lots of hot sun and just a few clouds at times. A stray shower or storm is possible in the East Coast metro area. Highs on Friday will be in the low 90s on the mainland and near 90 degrees in the Keys.