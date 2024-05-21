Summerlike Sun and Storms

Tuesday features sun and clouds with some early showers and storms. More storms will develop in the afternoon, especially in the east coast metro area. Highs on Tuesday will be mostly in the upper 80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the low 90s along the Gulf Coast.

Wednesday will bring plenty of sun alternating with showers and storms in the east coast metro area. The Gulf Coast will be sunny in the morning, but some storms will develop in the afternoon and early evening. Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the low 90s along the Gulf Coast.

Thursday will feature plenty of sun in the morning and periods of showers and storms in the afternoon that will linger into the evening. Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the low 90s along the Gulf Coast.

Friday will be sunny with mostly afternoon showers and maybe a storm in the east coast metro area. Look for lots of sun and the chance of an afternoon shower or storm along the Gulf Coast. Friday’s highs will be in the low 90s on the mainland and near 90 degrees in the Keys.

Saturday’s forecast calls for plenty of sun alternating with periods of showers and storms. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 90s on the mainland and mostly in the upper 80s in the Keys.