Hot Sun and Afternoon Storms

Sunday features plenty of hot sun with periods of showers and storms in the afternoon. Expect a heat advisory for all or most of South Florida from late morning to early evening. Highs on Sunday will be in the low 90s right at the coasts and the Keys and in the mid-90s elsewhere — but everyone will feel about 10 degrees hotter, so stay hydrated and out of the sun.

Monday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with plenty of showers and storms that will linger into the evening. Look for an increasing risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches. Monday’s highs will be in the low 90s in the East Coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Tuesday will feature sun and showers in the morning, followed by afternoon and evening storms. Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s in the East Coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Wednesday will be sunny most of the day, but clouds, showers, and storms will develop in the mid to late afternoon. Some of those showers and storms could linger into the evening in the east coast metro area. Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the low 90s along the Gulf Coast.

Thursday’s forecast calls for lots of sun and the chance of a shower or storm in spots. Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the low 90s along the Gulf Coast.