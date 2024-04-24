Plenty of Sun

Wednesday features mostly sunny skies in the East Coast metro area and the Keys, while the Gulf Coast will see lots of sun and maybe a cloud or two. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches through at least Wednesday evening. Highs on Wednesday will be near 80 degrees right at the Atlantic coast, in the low 80s elsewhere in the East Coast metro area and in the Keys, and in the mid-80s along the Gulf Coast.

Thursday will bring lots of sun with just a few clouds in spots. Thursday’s highs will be mostly in the low 80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid-80s along the Gulf Coast.

Friday will feature sunny skies on the mainland, while the Keys will see a nice mix of sun and clouds. Friday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and mostly in the upper 80s along the Gulf Coast.

Saturday will be mostly sunny on the mainland, while the Keys will be on the cloudy side. Look for breezy conditions in the east coast metro area. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys, while the Gulf Coast will top out in the upper 80s.

Sunday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies along the Gulf Coast, while the east coast metro area will see breezy conditions and more clouds than sun. Expect a cloudy day in the Keys. Highs on Sunday will be in the low 80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the upper 80s along the Gulf Coast.