Plenty of Sun and Afternoon Showers and Storms

Saturday features plenty of sun, some clouds at times, and afternoon showers and storms on the mainland. The East Coast metro area will see a gusty ocean breeze. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast through Saturday evening, and there’s an elevated rip current risk at the beaches of Broward and Miami-Dade. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid-80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the upper 80s along the Gulf Coast.

Sunday will bring a mix of sun, clouds, and some showers to the East Coast metro area. The Gulf Coast will be sunny in the morning, but showers and storms will develop during the afternoon. Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the upper 80s along the Gulf Coast.

Monday morning will be sunny, but look for some clouds, showers, and a few storms to develop in the afternoon. Monday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the upper 80s along the Gulf Coast.

Tuesday will feature lots of sun along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys. The East Coast metro area will be sunny in the morning, but some showers and storms will move in during the afternoon. Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the upper 80s along the Gulf Coast.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for lots of hot sun around South Florida. Highs on Wednesday will be mostly in the upper 80s on the mainland and in the mid-80s in the Keys.