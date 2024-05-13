Sun, Clouds, and Storms

Monday features a mix of sun and clouds with some afternoon storms on the mainland. Expect at least a moderate risk of dangerous rip currents along the Palm Beach County coast, and the rip current risk will increase early this week at the beaches of Broward and Miami-Dade. Highs on Monday will be in the upper 80s right at the Atlantic coast and in the low 90s elsewhere in South Florida.

Tuesday will bring breezy conditions around South Florida. Look for partly sunny skies and some afternoon storms in the East Coast metro area, while the Gulf Coast will see plenty of sun and a few clouds on the breeze. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 90s in the East Coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf Coast and the Keys.

Wednesday will feature breezy conditions, mostly sunny skies, and some mid to late afternoon showers and storms in the east coast metro area. The Gulf Coast will see lots of sun and some clouds, showers, and storms on a gusty breeze. Wednesday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-90s in the East Coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with a gusty breeze. Look for periods of showers and storms in the east coast metro area and mostly afternoon showers and storms along the Gulf Coast. Thursday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-90s in the East Coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Friday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds with periods of showers and storms. Highs on Friday will be in the low 90s in the East Coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf Coast and the Keys.