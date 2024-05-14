Sun and a Few Storms as the Heat Continues

Tuesday features plenty of hot sun, some clouds, and a few afternoon storms. Look for breezy conditions along the Gulf Coast and a warm and gusty breeze in the East Coast metro area. A high risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Atlantic beaches through at least Tuesday evening. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 90s on the mainland and the upper 80s in the Keys.

Wednesday will bring breezy conditions, lots of hot sun, and some clouds, showers, and storms to the east coast metro area. The Gulf Coast will see sun, clouds, and periods of showers and storms on a gusty breeze. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-90s in the East Coast metro area, the low 90s along the Gulf Coast, and near 90 degrees in the Keys.

Thursday will be another hot day of sun, clouds, and storms on a gusty breeze in the East Coast metro area. The Gulf Coast will see mostly sunny skies, some morning showers, and afternoon storms. Thursday’s highs will be in the mid-90s in the East Coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Friday will feature mostly sunny skies, a warm and gusty breeze, and some mainly afternoon storms. Friday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-90s in the East Coast metro area, in the low 90s along the Gulf Coast, and in the upper 80s in the Keys.

Saturday’s forecast calls for lots of hot sun, with a few clouds, showers, and storms on the mainland. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid-90s in the East Coast metro area, the low 90s along the Gulf Coast, and near 90 degrees in the Keys.