Sizzling Heat and Storms

Wednesday features plenty of hot sun, a brisk and gusty breeze, and periods of showers and storms, especially in the afternoon and early evening. Highs on Wednesday will be mostly in the mid-90s in the East Coast metro area, but a few suburban locations could reach the upper 90s. Highs will be in the low 90s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys — but all of South Florida will feel like the triple digits, so stay hydrated and out of the sun.

Thursday will bring a mix of sun and clouds, morning showers, and afternoon storms on a warm and gusty breeze. Thursday’s highs will be in the mid-90s in the East Coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys — but it will feel about 10 degrees hotter.

Friday will feature lots of hot sun and a few clouds at times. The east coast metro area will see a few showers and storms in spots. Friday’s highs will be in the mid-90s in the East Coast metro area, the low 90s along the Gulf Coast, and near 90 degrees in the Keys.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with morning showers and afternoon storms in the east coast metro area. The Gulf Coast will be sunny with some afternoon storms in spots. The Keys will see lots of hot sun. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-90s in the East Coast metro area and the low 90s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Sunday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds around South Florida. The mainland will see periods of showers and storms. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid-90s in the East Coast metro area and the low 90s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.