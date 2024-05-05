Sun, Showers, and Storms

Sunday features plenty of sun with a morning shower or two and a few afternoon storms in the East Coast metro area and the Keys. The Gulf Coast will see a sunny morning with some clouds and a few storms developing during the afternoon. A high risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Atlantic beaches through at least Sunday evening. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid-80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the upper 80s along the Gulf Coast.

Monday will bring good sun and a few clouds. Look for a few afternoon showers and storms in spots. Monday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the upper 80s along the Gulf Coast.

Tuesday will feature lots of sun in the morning, with some clouds, showers, and a few storms popping up in the afternoon. Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the upper 80s along the Gulf Coast.

Wednesday will be sunny and hot. Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s on the mainland and the mid-80s in the Keys.

Thursday’s forecast calls for lots of hot sun on the mainland, while the Keys will see mostly sunny skies. Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 80s in the East Coast metro area, the mid-80s in the Keys, and near 90 degrees along the Gulf Coast.