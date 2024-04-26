Sunny Friday

Friday features sunny skies around South Florida. Look for a brisk and gusty ocean breeze in the east coast metro area. A high risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Atlantic beaches through at least Saturday evening. Highs on Friday will be mostly in the low 80s in the East Coast metro area, mostly in the mid-80s in the Keys, and in the upper 80s along the Gulf Coast.

Saturday will bring breezy conditions and a mix of sun and clouds to the mainland. The Keys will see more clouds than sun. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and mostly in the upper 80s along the Gulf Coast.

Sunday will feature more clouds than sun around South Florida. Expect breezy conditions near the Atlantic coast. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid-80s along the Gulf Coast.

Monday will be mostly sunny in the East Coast metro area and the Keys, while the Gulf Coast will see lots of sun. Look for breezy conditions in the east coast metro area. Monday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid-80s along the Gulf Coast.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies in the East Coast metro area and the Keys. Breezy conditions will continue in the east coast metro area. The Gulf Coast will be sunny again. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid-80s along the Gulf Coast.