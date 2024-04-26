By Dan Christensen, FloridaBulldog.org

No one seems to agree on the actual origin of the idiom, “The bigger they are, the harder they fall.” But it’s nonetheless useful to describe what just happened to longtime National Rifle Association Florida lobbyist Marion Hammer.

On Monday, Hammer, who turns 85 Friday, fired off an email to her associate, NRA general counsel and corporate secretary John Frazer, with a most unexpected subject line: “NRA has dumped me.”

The email quickly leaked to John Richardson, who operates the blog “No Lawyers – Only Guns and Money.”

“Today [Interim NRA CEO and Executive Vice President] Andrew Arulanandam called me and terminated my retirement contract with NRA,” Hammer wrote. “Earlier, Randy Kozuch, ED-ILA [Executive Director of the NRA-Institute for Legislative Action] suddenly quit providing grants to pay my monthly salary (last December 2023). That leaves me totally without employment or retirement income.”

Well, maybe not.

The NRA’s Frazer, in a sworn deposition taken in July 2022 during the New York attorney general’s anti-corruption litigation against the NRA, stated that Hammer received three income streams from the NRA. The biggest was a 10-year, $220,000 annual consulting contract signed in 2018 – what Hammer described as her “retirement” contract; another $50,000 annual consulting contract with NRA-ILA; and another $260,000 a year in grants to Unified Sportsmen of Florida (USF), a nonprofit NRA affiliate where Hammer serves as executive director. [Other documentation states that the $260,000 figure is actually $216,000.]

The post-NRA dumps longtime Florida lobbyist Marion Hammer, halts hundreds of thousands in payments flowing to her appeared first on Florida Bulldog.

This article originally appeared here and was republished with permission.