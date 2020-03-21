Sunny Saturday In Florida

After some early patchy fog in the Gulf coast and interior, Saturday will feature sunny skies. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic coast, but remember that the beaches are closed. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid 80s.

Sunday will be another sunny early spring day. Sunday’s highs will be in the mid 80s.

Monday will continue our stretch of sunny weather. Monday’s highs will be in the mid 80s again.

Tuesday will feature lots of sun once again. Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid 80s.

Sunny skies will prevail again on Wednesday. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid 80s once again.