Home Weather Sunny Saturday In Florida

Sunny Saturday In Florida

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

After some early patchy fog in the Gulf coast and interior, Saturday will feature sunny skies.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic coast, but remember that the beaches are closed.  Highs on Saturday will be in the mid 80s.

Sunday will be another sunny early spring day.  Sunday’s highs will be in the mid 80s.

Monday will continue our stretch of sunny weather.  Monday’s highs will be in the mid 80s again.

Tuesday will feature lots of sun once again.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid 80s.

Sunny skies will prevail again on Wednesday.  Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid 80s once again.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

