Sun, Storms, And Tropics

Saturday features sun and clouds in the morning, with showers and storms moving in during the afternoon and evening. Heavy downpours are possible, and 2 to 4 inches of rain are possible this weekend into Monday. A flood watch remains in effect through Sunday evening for the east coast metro area. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches through Sunday evening.. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

While we continue to keep an eye on the disturbance in the western Caribbean Sea and brace for a rainy weekend, Today In Florida Weather History reminds us that 15 years ago, Hurricane Wilma tracked across South Florida.

Sunday will bring some sun and more clouds, breezy conditions, and periods of showers and storms.. Heavy downpours are possible in some locations. Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Monday will see clouds, showers, and storms on a sometimes gusty breeze. Monday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Tuesday will see a mix of sun and clouds with periods of showers and storms. Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Wednesday will feature mostly sunny skies and maybe a stray shower. Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 80s.

In the tropics, we continue to watch the low that’s near the Cayman Islands. It has a high chance of becoming a depression this weekend. Computer runs indicate this feature will be in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico by early next week. Whether it develops or not, it will bring additional rainfall to South Florida this weekend and into Monday.

Elsewhere, Hurricane Epsilon is beginning to speed up in the open Atlantic. At 5 am, Epsilon was located near 36.9 North, 62.0 West, about 815 miles southwest of Cape Race, Newfoundland. Maximum sustained winds in this large hurricane were 75 miles per hour. Epsilon was moving north-northeast at 12 miles per hour — but it’s expected to zip to the northeast, away from land, until it’s absorbed by a non-tropical system on Tuesday.