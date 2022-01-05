Sun, Clouds, And East Coast Showers For South Florida Wednesday

Wednesday features a mix of sun and clouds with some afternoon showers popping up in the east coast metro area. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast through Thursday. There’s a moderate rip current risk at the beaches of Miami-Dade and Broward. Highs on Wednesday will be mostly in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Thursday will bring mostly sunny skies around South Florida. A few showers are possible in the east coast metro area. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Friday will see a mix of sun, clouds, and some showers in spots. Friday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday will feature mostly sunny skies and an ocean breeze, which will be brisk and gusty near the Atlantic coast. Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, clouds, and showers in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will see sunny skies. Highs on Sunday will be in the low 80s.