Home Weather Sun, Clouds, And East Coast Showers For South Florida Wednesday

Sun, Clouds, And East Coast Showers For South Florida Wednesday

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Wednesday features a mix of sun and clouds with some afternoon showers popping up in the east coast metro area.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast through Thursday.  There’s a moderate rip current risk at the beaches of Miami-Dade and Broward.  Highs on Wednesday will be mostly in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Thursday will bring mostly sunny skies around South Florida.  A few showers are possible in the east coast metro area.  Thursday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Friday will see a mix of sun, clouds, and some showers in spots.  Friday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday will feature mostly sunny skies and an ocean breeze, which will be brisk and gusty near the Atlantic coast.  Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, clouds, and showers in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will see sunny skies.  Highs on Sunday will be in the low 80s.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here