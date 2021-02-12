Sun And Afternoon Showers Today In Florida

Friday starts with early fog along the Gulf Coast and in the interior. Then the day features plenty of sun, some clouds at times, and maybe a quick afternoon shower in spots. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast, and there’s a moderate rip current risk at the beaches of Miami-Dade and Broward. Highs on Friday will be in the low 80s along the Gulf coast and the low to mid-80s in the east coast metro area.

Saturday will bring a mix of sun and clouds, some afternoon showers and maybe a stray storm, and a brisk breeze in the east coast metro area. Saturday’s highs will be in the low to mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Valentine’s Day will be partly cloudy with periods of showers. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Presidents Day will feature lots of sun, clouds at times, and passing afternoon showers in spots. Monday’s highs will be in the low 80s again.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for good sun and some clouds and showers at times. Highs on Tuesday will be mostly in the low 80s.