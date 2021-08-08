Sun And Showers Around Florida Sunday; Tracking The Tropics

Sunday features lots of sun with periods of showers, especially in the mid to late afternoon. A few storms are possible in spots. Highs on Sunday will be in the low 90s.

Monday will bring good sun and a few clouds with periods of showers and storms. Monday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Tuesday will feature plenty of sun but periods of showers as well. Look for a few storms in spots during the afternoon. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Wednesday will be a day of good sun, a few clouds, and maybe a shower in the morning, with showers and storms developing in the afternoon. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Thursday’s forecast calls for a typical August mix of sun, showers, and a few storms. Highs on Thursday will be in the low 90s again.

In the tropics, the wave in the central Atlantic that we’ve been watching has a low chance of development before it reaches the Lesser Antilles in a few days and the Greater Antilles by midweek. We’ll keep an eye on it. Elsewhere, the wave south of the Cape Verde Islands now has a low chance of developing during the next five days. And an area of low pressure in the central Atlantic has a low chance of developing into a depression as it moves generally westward.