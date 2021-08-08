Home Weather Sun And Showers Around Florida Sunday; Tracking The Tropics

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Sunday features lots of sun with periods of showers, especially in the mid to late afternoon.  A few storms are possible in spots.  Highs on Sunday will be in the low 90s.

Monday will bring good sun and a few clouds with periods of showers and storms.  Monday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Tuesday will feature plenty of sun but periods of showers as well.  Look for a few storms in spots during the afternoon.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Wednesday will be a day of good sun, a few clouds, and maybe a shower in the morning, with showers and storms developing in the afternoon.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Thursday’s forecast calls for a typical August mix of sun, showers, and a few storms.  Highs on Thursday will be in the low 90s again.

In the tropics, the wave in the central Atlantic that we’ve been watching has a low chance of development before it reaches the Lesser Antilles in a few days and the Greater Antilles by midweek.  We’ll keep an eye on it.  Elsewhere, the wave south of the Cape Verde Islands now has a low chance of developing during the next five days.  And an area of low pressure in the central Atlantic has a low chance of developing into a depression as it moves generally westward.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

