Sun And Plenty Of Showers For Florida Friday

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Friday features a mix of sun and clouds in the morning, with plenty of showers and a few storms popping up in the afternoon.  A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches on Friday and into the weekend.  Minor coastal flooding is possible in low-lying areas around high tides.  Highs on Friday will be mostly in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Saturday will bring some sun and more clouds with periods of showers and storms.  Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Sunday will feature plenty of sun and some showers and storms in spots during the mid to late afternoon.  Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Columbus Day will see good sun alternating with showers and a few storms.  Monday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies for much of the day but with periods of showers and storms.  Highs on Tuesday will be mostly in the upper 80s.

In the tropics, the low about 150 miles off the southeast U.S. coast has a low chance of becoming a depression, but it will bring heavy rain and gusty winds to the Carolina coast this weekend.

