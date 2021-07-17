Home Weather Sun And Gulf Coast Storms Today

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Saturday features lots of sun in the morning, followed by periods of showers and storms in the afternoon.  A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents is in place along the Palm Beach County coast.  Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 80s.

Sunday will bring good sun in the morning and passing showers and storms during the afternoon, especially along the Gulf coast.  Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Monday will feature lots of sun during most of the day, with showers and storms developing in the afternoon.  Monday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Tuesday will see periods of showers and storms in the afternoon and mostly sunny skies in the morning.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for a summertime mix of sun, showers, and afternoon storms.  Highs on Wednesday will be near 90 degrees.

It’s quiet in the tropical Atlantic.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

