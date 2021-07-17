Sun And Gulf Coast Storms Today

Saturday features lots of sun in the morning, followed by periods of showers and storms in the afternoon. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents is in place along the Palm Beach County coast. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 80s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Sunday will bring good sun in the morning and passing showers and storms during the afternoon, especially along the Gulf coast. Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Monday will feature lots of sun during most of the day, with showers and storms developing in the afternoon. Monday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Tuesday will see periods of showers and storms in the afternoon and mostly sunny skies in the morning. Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for a summertime mix of sun, showers, and afternoon storms. Highs on Wednesday will be near 90 degrees.

It’s quiet in the tropical Atlantic.