Summerlike Heat For Florida Sunday

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Sunday starts with some patchy inland fog, followed by sunny skies, a sometimes gusty breeze, and summerlike heat.  A few quick showers are possible in spots.  A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast.  Highs on Sunday will be in the low to mid-90s in the east coast metro area and the mid to upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Monday will bring a mix of sun, clouds, a gusty breeze, and some showers and storms.  Monday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will be cloudy and breezy with periods of showers and storms.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will feature plenty of clouds, a gusty breeze, and periods of showers and storms.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Thursday’s forecast calls for lots of sun, some clouds at times, and a few east coast showers.  Highs on Thursday will be in the low to mid-80s.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

