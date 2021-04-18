Summerlike Heat For Florida Sunday

Sunday starts with some patchy inland fog, followed by sunny skies, a sometimes gusty breeze, and summerlike heat. A few quick showers are possible in spots. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast. Highs on Sunday will be in the low to mid-90s in the east coast metro area and the mid to upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Monday will bring a mix of sun, clouds, a gusty breeze, and some showers and storms. Monday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will be cloudy and breezy with periods of showers and storms. Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will feature plenty of clouds, a gusty breeze, and periods of showers and storms. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Thursday’s forecast calls for lots of sun, some clouds at times, and a few east coast showers. Highs on Thursday will be in the low to mid-80s.