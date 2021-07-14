Summer Sun And Storms Tuesday Around Florida

Wednesday features periods of sun alternating with showers and storms. Heavy rain and localized flooding are possible. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Thursday will bring plenty of sun with passing showers and storms. Look for a gusty ocean breeze near the Atlantic coast. Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Friday will see more of the same — good sun with periods of showers and storms on a gusty ocean breeze. Friday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday will feature mostly sunny skies, a few early showers, and more widespread showers and storms in the mid to late afternoon. Saturday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Sunday’s forecast calls for a mix of hot sun, showers, and storms. Highs on Sunday will be mostly in the low 90s.

It’s quiet in the tropical Atlantic.