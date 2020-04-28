Spring Returns To Florida – For Now!

Tuesday starts with pleasantly cool morning temperatures. Then we’ll see lots of sun and a few clouds, along with a brisk ocean breeze near the Atlantic coast. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid 80s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will bring plenty of sun, some clouds at times, and a few passing showers in the east coast metro area. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid 80s.

Some showers and a few afternoon storms will be back on Thursday as a front approaches. Look for a mix of sun and clouds and a strong breeze as well. Thursday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Friday will feature lots of sun around South Florida, and the east coast metro area could see a few quick showers in the early morning. Friday’s highs will be in the mid 80s.

Saturday’s forecast calls for sunny skies. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid 80s.