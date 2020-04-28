Home Weather Spring Returns To Florida – For Now!

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Tuesday starts with pleasantly cool morning temperatures.  Then we’ll see lots of sun and a few clouds, along with a brisk ocean breeze near the Atlantic coast.  Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid 80s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will bring plenty of sun, some clouds at times, and a few passing showers in the east coast metro area.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid 80s.

Some showers and a few afternoon storms will be back on Thursday as a front approaches.  Look for a mix of sun and clouds and a strong breeze as well.  Thursday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Friday will feature lots of sun around South Florida, and the east coast metro area could see a few quick showers in the early morning.  Friday’s highs will be in the mid 80s.

Saturday’s forecast calls for sunny skies.  Highs on Saturday will be in the mid 80s.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

