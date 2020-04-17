Home Weather Florida Will See Showers and a Few Storms

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Friday features passing showers, an afternoon storm in spots, and a mix of sun and clouds.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents is in place along the Atlantic coast — so stay home and away from the beaches.  Highs on Friday will be in the upper 80s along the Gulf Coast and in the mid to upper 80s in the east coast metro area.

Look for some patchy fog early on Saturday.  Then we’ll see mostly sunny skies around the area, while the east coast metro area will also get afternoon showers.  Saturday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Sunday will start with patchy fog along the Gulf coast and well inland.  The day will feature good sun and clouds at times.  Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the low 90s.

Monday will be breezy with a mix of sun, clouds, and a few afternoon showers.  Monday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Tuesday’s forecast includes some sun, some clouds, and passing showers.  Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 80s.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

