Florida Will See Showers and a Few Storms

Friday features passing showers, an afternoon storm in spots, and a mix of sun and clouds. A high risk of dangerous rip currents is in place along the Atlantic coast — so stay home and away from the beaches. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 80s along the Gulf Coast and in the mid to upper 80s in the east coast metro area.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Look for some patchy fog early on Saturday. Then we’ll see mostly sunny skies around the area, while the east coast metro area will also get afternoon showers. Saturday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Sunday will start with patchy fog along the Gulf coast and well inland. The day will feature good sun and clouds at times. Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the low 90s.

Monday will be breezy with a mix of sun, clouds, and a few afternoon showers. Monday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Tuesday’s forecast includes some sun, some clouds, and passing showers. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 80s.