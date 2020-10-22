Showers And Storms Linger Around Florida; Closely Watching The Tropics

Check out these rain totals from the past 48 hours! Many areas saw over 2 inches, with isolated amounts of 6 to 8 inches.

Thursday features a mix of sun and clouds to start, with showers and storms on a brisk breeze in the afternoon. A high risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Atlantic beaches through Thursday evening. Minor flooding at high tide is likely along the Atlantic coast through midmorning on Thursday. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid-80s.

Friday will bring good sun and some clouds, periods of showers and storms, and a brisk ocean breeze along the east coast. Friday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Saturday will feature good sun and some clouds in the morning, with showers and storms developing in the afternoon. Look for breezy conditions near the east coast. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Sunday will see mostly sunny skies alternating with periods of showers and storms. Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Sunday will see the return of sunny skies, with some showers popping up in the afternoon. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid-80s again.

In the tropics, Hurricane Epsilon was about 400 miles away from Bermuda at midday on Wednesday. Maximum sustained winds were 90 miles per hour. A tropical storm warning is in effect for Bermuda, which will feel some effects from Epsilon on Thursday into Friday.