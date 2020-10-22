Home Weather Showers And Storms Linger Around Florida; Closely Watching The Tropics

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Check out these rain totals from the past 48 hours! Many areas saw over 2 inches, with isolated amounts of 6 to 8 inches.

 

Thursday features a mix of sun and clouds to start, with showers and storms on a brisk breeze in the afternoon.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Atlantic beaches through Thursday evening.  Minor flooding at high tide is likely along the Atlantic coast through midmorning on Thursday.  Highs on Thursday will be in the mid-80s.

Friday will bring good sun and some clouds, periods of showers and storms, and a brisk ocean breeze along the east coast.  Friday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Saturday will feature good sun and some clouds in the morning, with showers and storms developing in the afternoon.  Look for breezy conditions near the east coast.  Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Sunday will see mostly sunny skies alternating with periods of showers and storms.  Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

In the tropics, Hurricane Epsilon was about 400 miles away from Bermuda at midday on Wednesday.  Maximum sustained winds were 90 miles per hour.  A tropical storm warning is in effect for Bermuda, which will feel some effects from Epsilon on Thursday into Friday.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

