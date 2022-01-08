Saturday South Florida Will Be Breezy With East Coast Showers

Saturday features breezy conditions around South Florida. The east coast metro area will see a mix of sun, clouds, and showers, while the Gulf coast will enjoy mostly sunny skies. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast. Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday will be breezy with clouds and showers in the east coast metro area. Look for good sun and clouds on a gusty breeze along the Gulf coast. Sunday’s highs will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the low to mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Monday will see good sun and a few clouds early in the day, but clouds and showers will move in with a front later. Monday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will feature windy conditions, good sun and some clouds, and periods of showers in the east coast metro area. Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-70s.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for plenty of sun and a few clouds on a strong breeze. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid-70s.