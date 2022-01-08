Home Weather Saturday South Florida Will Be Breezy With East Coast Showers

Saturday South Florida Will Be Breezy With East Coast Showers

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-
https://www.freepik.com/free-vector/realistic-clouds-with-falling-rain_18309129.htm#query=rain%20shower&position=25&from_view=search
Freepik

Saturday features breezy conditions around South Florida.  The east coast metro area will see a mix of sun, clouds, and showers, while the Gulf coast will enjoy mostly sunny skies.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast.  Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Sunday will be breezy with clouds and showers in the east coast metro area.  Look for good sun and clouds on a gusty breeze along the Gulf coast.  Sunday’s highs will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the low to mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Monday will see good sun and a few clouds early in the day, but clouds and showers will move in with a front later.  Monday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will feature windy conditions, good sun and some clouds, and periods of showers in the east coast metro area.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-70s.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for plenty of sun and a few clouds on a strong breeze.  Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid-70s.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here