Rain Rolls in on Florida Monday

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

After morning lows in the upper 50s to low 60s, Monday features clouds and periods of showers (with an isolated storm possible).  Showers will work their way west to east from mid-morning to early afternoon.  An elevated risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Monday will be in the mid 70s along the Gulf coast and the upper 70s in the east coast metro area.

Tuesday morning will be seasonably mild, with lows in the 60s.  Look for good sun, a few clouds, and an east coast shower or two on Tuesday.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Wednesday will bring lots of sun and a few clouds (mostly in the east coast metro area).  Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Thursday will be another day with plenty of sun.  Thursday’s highs will be in the mid 70s.

Showers and a few storms are in the forecast for Friday, along with clouds and a bit of sun.  Highs on Friday will be in the mid 70s.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

